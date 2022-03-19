 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Angels Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Arizona and Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $89.99------
MLB Network≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and MLB Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MLB Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview

