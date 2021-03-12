How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Live Online on 3/12/21

On Friday, March 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Los Angeles Angels face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West (soon to be Bally Sports West), while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Arizona (soon to be Bally Sports Arizona). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun or Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Diamondbacks and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option