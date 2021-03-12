 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Live Online on 3/12/21

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Los Angeles Angels face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West (soon to be Bally Sports West), while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Arizona (soon to be Bally Sports Arizona).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun or Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Diamondbacks and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy