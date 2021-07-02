How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-4, 7.11 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (5-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -175, Orioles +151; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles’ Fletcher puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Orioles.

The Angels are 21-19 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .435, good for fourth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .674 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Orioles are 15-28 on the road. Baltimore has hit 92 home runs as a team this season. Cedric Mullins leads the club with 14, averaging one every 21.9 at-bats.

Live TV Streaming Option