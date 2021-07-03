How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 3, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or MASN, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-10, 5.92 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (5-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Mullins and the Orioles will take on the Angels Saturday.

The Angels are 22-19 on their home turf. Los Angeles is averaging 4.7 RBI per game this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 66 total runs batted in.

The Orioles are 15-29 on the road. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .301, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .384.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-7. Raisel Iglesias recorded his fifth victory and Ohtani went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Los Angeles. Paul Fry registered his third loss for Baltimore.

