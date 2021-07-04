MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Thomas Eshelman (0-1, 6.57 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -218, Orioles +185; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to play the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Angels are 23-19 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .436 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a mark of .689.

The Orioles have gone 15-30 away from home. Baltimore is hitting a collective .236 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .313.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-1. Alex Cobb notched his sixth victory and Jared Walsh went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Jorge Lopez registered his 11th loss for Baltimore.

