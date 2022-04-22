 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN2≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Orioles visit the Angels to begin 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (4-9, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-4, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0, 8.59 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -185, Orioles +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 3-3 record at home and an 8-4 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .409 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

Baltimore has gone 3-3 at home and 4-9 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .298 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has two doubles and three home runs for the Angels. Brandon Marsh is 7-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander has a .275 batting average to rank second on the Orioles, and has two doubles and a home run. Austin Hays is 10-for-35 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 8-2, .249 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .206 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (hand), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Robinson Chirinos: day-to-day (face), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

