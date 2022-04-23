How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or MASN, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (5-9, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-5, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, two strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 1.59 ERA, .79 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -249, Orioles +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles is 8-5 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Angels have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .406.

Baltimore is 3-3 in home games and 5-9 overall. The Orioles have a 2-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has three doubles, a home run and two RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 11-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has two doubles, a home run and two RBI for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 7-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .209 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Robinson Chirinos: day-to-day (face), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)