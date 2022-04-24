MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels aim to avoid series sweep against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (6-9, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-7, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Chris Ellis (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, two strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (0-1, 5.19 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -189, Orioles +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Los Angeles Angels looking to sweep their three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 3-5 in home games and 8-7 overall. The Angels have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .327.

Baltimore is 3-3 in home games and 6-9 overall. The Orioles have gone 3-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has three doubles and three home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 9-for-25 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has two doubles and a home run for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 11-for-36 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Robinson Chirinos: day-to-day (face), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)