How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 5, 2021: TV Channels

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and Bally Sports West/Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Outside the Boston and Los Angeles markets, the game is airing nationally on ESPN, which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (6-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (3-1, 1.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -110, Red Sox -106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Boston will square off on Monday.

The Angels are 24-19 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .437 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a mark of .693.

The Red Sox have gone 26-15 away from home. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .386.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Raisel Iglesias notched his second victory and Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Matt Barnes took his first loss for Boston.