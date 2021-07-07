How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 5.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-6, 5.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels +109, Red Sox -126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Boston will square off on Wednesday.

The Angels are 25-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .439 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a .682 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Red Sox are 27-16 on the road. Boston’s lineup has 110 home runs this season, Rafael Devers leads the club with 21 homers.

The Angels won the last meeting 5-3. Ohtani earned his fourth victory and Max Stassi went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Nathan Eovaldi took his fifth loss for Boston.