How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, June 6, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels host the Red Sox on home losing streak

Boston Red Sox (27-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-28, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -127, Red Sox +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels aim to break their five-game home losing streak with a win against the Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles has a 27-28 record overall and a 15-13 record in home games. The Angels have gone 19-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston is 27-27 overall and 14-13 in road games. The Red Sox have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .420.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 27 extra base hits (13 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Shohei Ohtani is 6-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 12 home runs, 11 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .341 for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 12-for-35 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 0-10, .225 batting average, 6.86 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)