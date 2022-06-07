How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West).

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels look to stop 12-game losing streak, play the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (28-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-29, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (2-1, 3.02 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to stop their 12-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles has a 27-29 record overall and a 15-14 record in home games. The Angels have a 19-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston has a 28-27 record overall and a 15-13 record in road games. The Red Sox have a 21-12 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has a .276 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 13 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Jared Walsh is 11-for-39 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 35 extra base hits (22 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Bobby Dalbec is 6-for-23 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 0-10, .212 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)