MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels bring 13-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (29-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-30, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -158, Angels +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their 13-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles has a 15-15 record at home and a 27-30 record overall. The Angels are 17-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston is 16-13 in road games and 29-27 overall. The Red Sox have a 22-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .233 for the Angels. Matt Duffy is 11-for-28 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 12 home runs while slugging .603. Alex Verdugo is 11-for-36 with three doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 0-10, .213 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (left groin tightness), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)