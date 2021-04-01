MLB Opening Day 2021 TV: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox on April 1, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox
- When: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago+, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which will air most White Sox games this season. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
All Live TV Streaming Options
White Sox vs. Angels Preview
Projected Lineup
Chicago White Sox
- Tim Anderson, SS
- Adam Eaton, RF
- José Abreu, 1B
- Yoán Moncada, 3B
- Yasmani Grandal, C
- Luis Robert, CF
- Zack Collins, DH
- Andrew Vaughn, LF
- Nick Madrigal, 2B
Anaheim Angels
- David Fletcher, 2B
- Shohei Ohtani, DH
- Mike Trout, CF
- Anthony Rendon, 3B
- Justin Upton, LF
- Albert Pujols, 1B
- José Iglesias, SS
- Max Stassi, C
- Dexter Fowler, RF