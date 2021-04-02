How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox on April 2, 2021 Live Online

On Friday, April 2, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (formerly Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which will air most White Sox games this season. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Angels vs. White Sox Game Preview (4/2/21)

Chicago White Sox (0-1, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (1-0, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Angels: Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels square off against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

The Angels went 16-15 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles hit 85 total home runs with 3.2 extra base hits per game last season.

The White Sox went 17-13 away from home in 2020. Chicago hit 96 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).