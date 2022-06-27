How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 27, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels host the White Sox to open 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (34-37, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (35-40, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -133, White Sox +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 35-40 record overall and a 19-22 record at home. The Angels have gone 13-29 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Chicago has a 34-37 record overall and an 18-16 record on the road. The White Sox have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .252.

The matchup Monday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 22 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .291 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 11-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBI for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 5-for-13 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.33 ERA, even run differential

White Sox: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)