How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox meet in game 2 of series

Chicago White Sox (34-38, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-40, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (0-0); Angels: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox.

Los Angeles has a 36-40 record overall and a 20-22 record in home games. The Angels have a 25-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has an 18-17 record in road games and a 34-38 record overall. The White Sox are 12-30 in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Angels are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 22 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .286 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 13-for-42 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with nine home runs while slugging .432. Andrew Vaughn is 13-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

White Sox: 4-6, .256 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)