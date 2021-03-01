 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Spring Training Game on Apple TV, Roku, & Fire TV

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 1, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Los Angeles Angels face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox

In the Los Angeles area, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West (soon to be Bally Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.

If you are a White Sox fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on NBC Sports Chicago all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

