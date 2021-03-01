How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Spring Training Game on Apple TV, Roku, & Fire TV

On Monday, March 1, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Los Angeles Angels face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox

When: Monday, March 1, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST

TV: Fox Sports West

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In the Los Angeles area, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West (soon to be Bally Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.

If you are a White Sox fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on NBC Sports Chicago all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Live TV Streaming Option