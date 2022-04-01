How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on April 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds
- When: Friday, April 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.
Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Ohio
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Ohio
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports West
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports West
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-