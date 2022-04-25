How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on April 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, April 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Guardians visit the Angels to start 4-game series

Cleveland Guardians (7-8, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-7, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.81 ERA, .75 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 4.82 ERA, .86 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -121, Angels +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels start a four-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Los Angeles has gone 4-5 in home games and 9-7 overall. The Angels are 7-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 3-3 record at home and a 7-8 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI for the Angels. Mike Trout is 11-for-27 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has four home runs, five walks and 20 RBI while hitting .362 for the Guardians. Myles Straw is 11-for-38 with a double, a triple and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (illness), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)