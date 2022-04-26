How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Guardians enter matchup with the Angels on losing streak

Cleveland Guardians (7-9, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-7, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -157, Guardians +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians come into the matchup against the Los Angeles Angels after losing four in a row.

Los Angeles has a 5-5 record in home games and a 10-7 record overall. The Angels have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .423.

Cleveland has a 3-3 record in home games and a 7-9 record overall. The Guardians have a 3-6 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has a double, three home runs and five RBI while hitting .367 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 11-for-27 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has five doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .350 for the Guardians. Franmil Reyes is 5-for-30 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .216 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (illness), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)