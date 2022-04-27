How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Guardians aim to break road skid, face the Angels

Cleveland Guardians (7-10, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-7, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-1, 1.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -202, Guardians +170; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians travel to the Los Angeles Angels looking to end a five-game road skid.

Los Angeles is 6-5 in home games and 11-7 overall. The Angels have a 6-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland has a 3-3 record in home games and a 7-10 record overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .312.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with five home runs while slugging .776. Taylor Ward is 12-for-34 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has six doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 10-for-26 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .253 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)