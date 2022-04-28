MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Guardians aim to stop 6-game losing streak, take on the Angels

Cleveland Guardians (7-11, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-7, first in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, six strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (0-1, 6.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -156, Guardians +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians come into the matchup against the Los Angeles Angels as losers of six games in a row.

Los Angeles has a 7-5 record at home and a 12-7 record overall. The Angels have a 5-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland is 3-3 at home and 7-11 overall. The Guardians rank seventh in the AL with 16 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 12 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and five home runs). Taylor Ward is 13-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Owen Miller has eight doubles, two home runs and seven RBI while hitting .450 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 9-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)