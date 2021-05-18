How to Watch Indians vs. Angels Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Indians

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

Cleveland enters the game as losers of their last four games. Indians: Zach Plesac (3-3, 3.56 ERA, .96 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 49 strikeouts).

The Angels are 9-9 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Jared Walsh leads the team with an average of .343.

The Indians are 11-11 on the road. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .281, last in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads the lineup with a mark of .344.

The Angels won the last meeting 7-4. Tony Watson earned his second victory and Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Los Angeles. Sam Hentges took his first loss for Cleveland.

