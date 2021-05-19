How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Indians Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Indians

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

Aaron Civale will pitch for the Indians, while Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the Angels.

