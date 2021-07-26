How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Monday, July 26, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Monday, July 26, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 0.00 ERA) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)
LINE: Angels -156, Rockies +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado will square off on Monday.
The Angels are 27-22 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, David Fletcher leads the team with a mark of .305.
The Rockies are 10-36 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Raimel Tapia leads the team with a mark of .276.
