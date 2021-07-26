How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 26, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 0.00 ERA) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -156, Rockies +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado will square off on Monday.

The Angels are 27-22 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, David Fletcher leads the team with a mark of .305.

The Rockies are 10-36 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Raimel Tapia leads the team with a mark of .276.

