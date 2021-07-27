How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (7-5, 3.74 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (4-3, 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -141, Rockies +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado will face off on Tuesday.

The Angels are 28-22 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 133 home runs as a team this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 35, averaging one every 9.6 at-bats.

The Rockies have gone 10-37 away from home. Colorado has hit 95 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 16, averaging one every 20.4 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-2. Ohtani earned his fifth victory and Jack Mayfield went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. German Marquez registered his eighth loss for Colorado.

