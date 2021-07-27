How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (7-5, 3.74 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (4-3, 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)
LINE: Angels -141, Rockies +123; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado will face off on Tuesday.
The Angels are 28-22 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 133 home runs as a team this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 35, averaging one every 9.6 at-bats.
The Rockies have gone 10-37 away from home. Colorado has hit 95 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 16, averaging one every 20.4 at-bats.
The Angels won the last meeting 6-2. Ohtani earned his fifth victory and Jack Mayfield went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. German Marquez registered his eighth loss for Colorado.
