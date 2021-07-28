 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (6-7, 5.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -216, Rockies +182; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to take on the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Angels are 28-23 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .312, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .349.

The Rockies have gone 11-37 away from home. Colorado has slugged .395 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the club with a .467 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 12-3. Austin Gomber notched his eighth victory and Sam Hilliard went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Colorado. Jose Suarez registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

