How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (6-7, 5.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)
LINE: Angels -216, Rockies +182; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to take on the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.
The Angels are 28-23 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .312, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .349.
The Rockies have gone 11-37 away from home. Colorado has slugged .395 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the club with a .467 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.
The Rockies won the last meeting 12-3. Austin Gomber notched his eighth victory and Sam Hilliard went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Colorado. Jose Suarez registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports West
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports West
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-