How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies on March 6, 2021 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Los Angeles Angels face the Colorado Rockies. The Spring Training game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In the LA market, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West (soon to be Bally Sports West), with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports RSNs – this is your only option to stream Angels locally all year long.

If you are a Rockies fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

