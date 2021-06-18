 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (2-6, 5.16 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (4-2, 4.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -199, Tigers +169; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Detroit will play on Friday.

The Angels are 19-16 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the MLB. Jared Walsh leads the team with a mark of .281.

The Tigers have gone 14-21 away from home. Detroit has slugged .380 this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the club with a .462 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Angels won the last meeting 7-5. Shohei Ohtani earned his third victory and Taylor Ward went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Los Angeles. Matt Manning registered his first loss for Detroit.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

