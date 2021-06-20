How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (4-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Angels: Dylan Bundy (1-7, 6.98 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -160, Tigers +139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 21-16 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has hit 95 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 22, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Tigers are 14-23 in road games. Detroit’s lineup has 77 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the club with 13 homers.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-3. Patrick Sandoval recorded his second victory and Jared Walsh went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Wily Peralta registered his first loss for Detroit.

