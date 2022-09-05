How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on September 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, September 5, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels take on the Tigers in first of 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (50-83, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-76, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (3-8, 4.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (5-6, 4.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -186, Tigers +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 58-76 record overall and a 29-39 record at home. The Angels have hit 152 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Detroit has a 22-43 record on the road and a 50-83 record overall. The Tigers have gone 25-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 30 home runs while slugging .522. Mike Trout is 9-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 49 RBI for the Tigers. Jeimer Candelario is 9-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Tigers: 3-6, .257 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)