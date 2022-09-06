How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Rengifo leads Angels against the Tigers after 4-hit outing

Detroit Tigers (50-84, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-76, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 4.17 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Angels: Mike Mayers (1-1, 5.17 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -149, Tigers +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Detroit Tigers after Luis Rengifo’s four-hit game on Monday.

Los Angeles has gone 30-39 at home and 59-76 overall. The Angels have gone 25-15 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has a 50-84 record overall and a 22-44 record in road games. The Tigers have a 27-60 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .270 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 21 doubles, six triples and 32 home runs. Rengifo is 13-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario ranks third on the Tigers with 28 extra base hits (14 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs). Riley Greene is 14-for-40 with a double, two triples, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Tigers: 2-7, .246 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)