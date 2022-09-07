MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on September 7, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers

$89.99 / month

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Tigers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Angels

Detroit Tigers (50-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-76, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 3.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -207, Tigers +171; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers look to end a four-game slide with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 60-76 overall and 31-39 at home. The Angels have hit 158 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

Detroit has gone 22-45 in road games and 50-85 overall. The Tigers have a 25-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Angels lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 32 home runs while slugging .533. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-40 with a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has a .230 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Riley Greene is 11-for-35 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Tigers: 2-7, .247 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)