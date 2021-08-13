 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels +131, Astros -151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros head to face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Angels are 31-28 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Astros have gone 31-23 away from home. Houston has slugged .439 this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a .525 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 9-1. Brandon Bielak earned his second victory and Kyle Tucker went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Houston. Andrew Heaney registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

