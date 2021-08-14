 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (8-6, 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) Angels: Jaime Barria (2-0, 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels +157, Astros -182; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Houston will play on Saturday.

The Angels are 31-29 on their home turf. Los Angeles’s lineup has 144 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani leads them with 38 homers.

The Astros are 32-23 on the road. Houston has a collective .265 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .329.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-1. Zack Greinke secured his 11th victory and Kyle Tucker went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Houston. Patrick Sandoval took his sixth loss for Los Angeles.

