MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (9-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Angels: Reid Detmers (0-2, 10.61 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels +166, Astros -196; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Houston will play on Sunday.

The Angels are 31-30 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles’s lineup has 145 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani leads the club with 39 homers.

The Astros are 33-23 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .331.

The Astros won the last meeting 8-2. Luis Garcia recorded his ninth victory and Jacob Meyers went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for Houston. Jaime Barria registered his first loss for Los Angeles.