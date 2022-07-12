How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on July 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels look to end 4-game slide, take on the Astros

Houston Astros (56-29, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-49, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (7-5, 3.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (5-7, 3.84 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -128, Angels +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to end a four-game slide when they take on the Houston Astros.

Los Angeles has a 21-23 record at home and a 38-49 record overall. The Angels have hit 103 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

Houston has a 56-29 record overall and a 29-17 record in road games. The Astros have gone 31-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has a .268 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 17 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .179 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Astros: 8-2, .282 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)