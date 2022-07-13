MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels aim to stop losing streak in matchup with the Astros

Houston Astros (56-29, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-49, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (6-4, 3.01 ERA, .99 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (8-4, 2.44 ERA, .99 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Astros +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Houston Astros as losers of five straight games.

Los Angeles is 38-49 overall and 21-24 at home. The Angels have a 22-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston has a 56-29 record overall and a 30-17 record on the road. Astros hitters have a collective .430 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 24 home runs while slugging .596. Luis Rengifo is 10-for-38 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 12 doubles and 17 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 13-for-34 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .168 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Astros: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)