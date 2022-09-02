How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels host the Astros to begin 3-game series

Houston Astros (84-47, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-74, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -157, Angels +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Houston Astros on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 28-37 in home games and 57-74 overall. The Angels have gone 37-20 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Houston has a 41-27 record on the road and an 84-47 record overall. The Astros have the second-best team ERA in the majors at 3.03.

The matchup Friday is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Astros have a 9-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 56 extra base hits (20 doubles, six triples and 30 home runs). Mike Trout is 10-for-36 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 24 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 84 RBI for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 10-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Astros: Martin Maldonado: day-to-day (hand), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)