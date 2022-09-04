How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels and Astros meet, winner takes 3-game series

Houston Astros (85-48, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-75, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (12-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-4, 5.77 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -166, Angels +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has gone 29-38 in home games and 58-75 overall. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Houston has an 85-48 record overall and a 42-28 record in road games. Astros hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Astros have a 10-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 20 doubles, six triples and 30 home runs for the Angels. David Fletcher is 14-for-47 with four doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .294 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 64 walks and 80 RBI. Jose Altuve is 15-for-39 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)