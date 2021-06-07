How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, June 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-6, 6.49 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -132, Royals +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Kansas City will play on Monday.

The Angels are 15-16 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 74 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 16, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Royals have gone 13-13 away from home. Kansas City has hit 56 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads them with 14, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-1. Brad Keller earned his first victory and Perez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. Griffin Canning took his first loss for Los Angeles.

