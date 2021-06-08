How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (1-0, 2.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (3-3, 4.77 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -148, Royals +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 16-16 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 75 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with 16, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Royals are 13-14 in road games. Kansas City has hit 57 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-3. Dylan Bundy earned his first victory and Max Stassi went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Los Angeles. Jackson Kowar registered his first loss for Kansas City.

