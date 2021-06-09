How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (6-4, 5.50 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (4-4, 5.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -136, Royals +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Angels are 17-16 on their home turf. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .247 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the club with an average of .297.

The Royals have gone 13-15 away from home. Kansas City has hit 57 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads them with 14, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-1. Andrew Heaney secured his fourth victory and Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Kris Bubic took his first loss for Kansas City.

