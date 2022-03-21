How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals
- When: Monday, March 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals games all year long.
Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
