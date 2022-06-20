How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels host the Royals in first of 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (23-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-36, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (0-4, 8.36 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -190, Royals +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels start a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Los Angeles has a 33-36 record overall and a 17-18 record in home games. The Angels have hit 84 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

Kansas City has a 23-42 record overall and an 11-21 record on the road. The Royals have a 14-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 43 RBI for the Angels. Jared Walsh is 11-for-33 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Whit Merrifield has 13 doubles, three home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .226 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

Royals: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Royals: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)