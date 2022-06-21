How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels play in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (24-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-37, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -178, Royals +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles is 17-19 at home and 33-37 overall. The Angels are 27-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Kansas City is 24-42 overall and 12-21 on the road. The Royals have a 15-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 21 home runs while slugging .652. Jared Walsh is 10-for-33 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 15 doubles, four triples and eight home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 10-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .208 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by two runs

Royals: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Royals: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)