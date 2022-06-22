MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 22, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Royals take on the Angels after Santana's 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (25-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-38, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:49 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (3-6, 5.19 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (5-4, 3.28 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -230, Royals +193; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels after Carlos Santana had four hits on Tuesday in a 12-11 win over the Angels.

Los Angeles has gone 17-20 in home games and 33-38 overall. The Angels are 17-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City has a 25-42 record overall and a 13-21 record in road games. Royals hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has seven doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 28 RBI for the Angels. Mike Trout is 9-for-38 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 10 home runs, 14 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .243 for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 11-for-41 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .192 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Royals: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)