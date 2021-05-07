 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 7, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last five games. Dodgers: Julio Urias (4-0, 2.87 ERA, .88 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (2-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

The Angels are 6-8 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .380.

The Dodgers are 9-10 on the road. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .335, good for first in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .422.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket + 35 Top Cable Channels

