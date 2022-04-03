How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on April 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and KCOP, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA and KCOP. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports SoCal, and Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options